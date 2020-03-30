Estate agents call for taxes to be lifted on property deals

PETALING JAYA: With the property market at a standstill during the national shutdown of public activities, estate agents have called for a year’s relief to get business back on track.

Among the measures proposed by the Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents are:

* sales and services tax on property sales to be suspended until the end of the year;

* real property gains tax to be zero-rated until the end of the year to boost property sales, which the association said had already gone soft. The tax, ranging from 5% to 30%, is levied on property sales within a time scale of one to six years after purchase.

The association’s president, Lim Boon Ping, also urged the government to provide subsidies for estate agents on a similar basis to those provided to e-hailing drivers.

Estate agents should also be given automatic renewal of their licences to practice in 2021, he said.



