More movement limits as MCO enters second phase

PUTRAJAYA: Beginning Wednesday, the government will not allow private vehicles to carry passengers except during an emergency, Putrajaya said today as it announced the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) from April 1 to 14.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said vehicles including those used for e-hailing will not be allowed on the roads after 10pm.

At a press conference today, he said hypermarkets, grocery stores and petrol stations will only be allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm.

All religious premises including mosques, churches and temples must also remain closed during this period.

Ismail said yesterday, the cops arrested 828 people at roadblocks and during police patrols for violating the MCO.

“The police, together with the armed forces, have put up 1,520 roadblocks and checked more than 257,287 vehicles,” he added.

Other limits announced today:

– Restaurants and eateries to operate from 8am to 8pm.

– Food delivery services to operate from 8am to 8pm.

– Public transportation to operate from 6am to 10am, and from 5pm to 10pm.

– Commercial transportation for essential goods like food and medicine to operate from 7pm to 7am.

