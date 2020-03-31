183 charged with going against stay at home order in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 183 people were charged in three separate Magistrate’s Courts in Penang today with violating the movement control order (MCO).

Of that number, 151 pleaded guilty to the charges and were handed penalties of a fine of RM1,000 and community service or jail time.

According to details furnished by the district police chiefs, 77 were charged in Bukit Mertajam, 73 in Butterworth and 33 in George Town.

They were charged under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which forbid people leaving their homes to carry out any activity classified as non-essential.

The charge carries a RM1,000 fine or six months’ jail if convicted. Those arrested had committed the offence throughout the state between March 24 and 29.



