Be clear about RM5.9 billion allocation for businesses, TI-M tells govt

PETALING JAYA: Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) today urged the government to be clear about how it intends to allocate the RM5.9 billion under its economic stimulus package to businesses and employers to mitigate the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement, the anti-graft monitor said this would prevent the abuse of the well-intentioned funds.

“Let us not forget, in the past funds meant for the public were channelled through some middlemen with markups and at the end of the gravy train, the public did not get the full benefit of the fund.

“This is why the government must be transparent and explain how these funds are going to be disbursed.”

It added that this would reveal those involved in the process so that civil servants as well as the public could “blow the whistle” if any wrongdoings are detected.

It urged the “new but previous” Perikatan Nasional government to step up and show how it had changed by demonstrating honesty and transparency.

The RM5.9 billion aid, announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last week, is expected to benefit some 3.3 million workers.

