Duo jailed 9 months for pretending to be cops during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here sentenced two men to nine months’ jail today for pretending to be police officers and breaching the movement control order.

Muhammad Nur Saddiq Isham Marzuki and Mohamed Nazrin Shah Kamal Bachah pleaded guilty to the charges under the Penal Code, the Police Act as well as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations before magistrate Muhammad Aizat Abdul Rahim.

They committed the offences on March 24 at V Residence Suites in Sunway Velocity here.

They had disguised themselves as police officers with the intention of “arresting” one Muhammad Azri Mohammed Azwan Chandra, and had also carried handcuffs without authorisation.

At the Sessions Court, meanwhile, they denied separate charges under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act of possessing a taser and samurai sword.



