Green light only if Ramadan bazaar organisers follow SOP, health ministry says

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has told those who want to organise Ramadan bazaars to ensure proper crowd control to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Health director-general said they must ensure the crowd is controlled and there is no contact.

“We need to look at the implementation and as long as they can follow our standard operating procedures and ensure proper distancing and wash their hands, then there should be no problem,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Asked if it was advisable to hold Ramadan bazaars, he said they were just like the “pasar tani” and markets where “we have to avoid crowds and carry out social distancing so that they is no contact”.

He said they should follow the SOP “so that we can give the green light”.

Earlier today, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said Ramadan bazaars would be held in Kuala Lumpur but with better management to prevent congestion.

Noor Hisham also said the youngest positive patient for Covid-19 was an 18-month-old baby.

“The child got it from a family member. The parents are allowed to be with their child,” he said.

He said the ministry was also investigating those who had returned from India, and another 87 who attended a tabligh event in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

“Swabs will be taken from those returning home from overseas, and those confirmed positive will be taken to hospital,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said the ministry had been informed that there was a company in Penang manufacturing equipment that gave out Covid-19 test results in half an hour.

He said the ministry was “discussing” with the company, which was producing the equipment under contract with the United States.

The ministry was also carrying out Covid-19 tests with South Korean rapid test kits, he said, adding that a total of 39,663 tests had been carried out as at yesterday.

Noor Hisham said there were now 334 quarantine centres. However, only about 75% to 80% of those undergoing home quarantine were following orders, he said.

On the lockdown of the Menara City One building near Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur after 17 Covid-19 cases were detected from the condominium block, he said health ministry officials had started checking residents since last night.

