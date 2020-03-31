MACC begins probe into ex-minister’s missing cash

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) says it has launched an investigation into a complaint related to the loss of an amount of cash belonging to a former minister.

“MACC has received a complaint on the big amount of suspicious cash believed to have belonged to a former minister as reported by the media yesterday,” the anti-graft body said.

However, it made no specific reference to former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who lodged a police report over some RM250,000 in cash missing from his house.

He said the money had been kept in a safe box in his house, and that the police’s forensic department had started an investigation.

The police report sighted by FMT said the PPBM Youth chief last opened the safe box in the middle of this month, and that there were no signs of his house or room being ransacked.



