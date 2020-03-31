Missing RM250,000 was for house renovations, says Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today clarified that the RM250,000 which went missing from his house had been personal savings meant for home renovation.

He said RM90,000 of the money had belonged to him while RM50,000 belonged to his mother and RM70,000 belonged to his father.

In a statement, he said he and his parents had lodged a report on the missing money.

“The majority of the money was for the purpose of renovating the house which is jointly owned by them,” he said, adding that the remainder was for his personal use.

Because he owns no property of his own, he said, he and his parents had decided to renovate the house into which he had planned to move.

“The renovation is not complete, and the house fittings and furniture have not yet been bought,” he said.

He also maintained that he and his family had nothing to hide.

“If the money was illegally gained, why would we have reported it?”

He added that another report had been made to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and pledged his full cooperation to the anti-graft agency.

He said he had also instructed his aide to lodge a police report asking that action be taken against those who accuse him of having gained the money through illegal means.

He also spoke of allegations that he had been with a woman, saying such claims were meant to slander him and to tarnish his family’s reputation.

He called for an end to all speculation, asking that the investigation be allowed to proceed.



