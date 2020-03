PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has recorded another six deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll from the deadly virus to 43.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said there were 140 new cases, bringing the total number of patients so far to to 2,766.

He added 58 patients were latest to recover, with 94 will in the intensive care unit.

MORE TO COME

