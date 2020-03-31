No supermarket riots, fines for those delivering food, says govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The communications and multimedia ministry has debunked as fake news another list of reports making the rounds on social media.

The Tawau district police chief in Sabah denies claims of an order by the inspector-general of police regarding the movement control order, calling it a false message and out of line with the existing directive by the top cop. The National Security Council denies claims of a video allegedly showing riots at a supermarket in Johor. It says this is actually a recording of the scenes at supermarkets in several cities in the US. The National Security Council also denies that anyone who leaves their home to deliver food other than Foodpanda, GrabFood drivers and restaurants with permission will be slapped with a RM1,000 fine.

