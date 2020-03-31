No supermarket riots, fines for those delivering food, says govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The communications and multimedia ministry has debunked as fake news another list of reports making the rounds on social media.
- The Tawau district police chief in Sabah denies claims of an order by the inspector-general of police regarding the movement control order, calling it a false message and out of line with the existing directive by the top cop.
- The National Security Council denies claims of a video allegedly showing riots at a supermarket in Johor. It says this is actually a recording of the scenes at supermarkets in several cities in the US.
- The National Security Council also denies that anyone who leaves their home to deliver food other than Foodpanda, GrabFood drivers and restaurants with permission will be slapped with a RM1,000 fine.
