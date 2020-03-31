Sarawak records 8th fatality, 21 new Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded one death due to Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to eight.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian said the patient who passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital was a 40-year-old lecturer from Kota Samarahan.

He said Sarawak has also recorded 21 new cases today, with 20 warded at the

Sarawak General Hospital and one at the Sibu Hospital.

“These bring the total number of positive cases in the state to 135,” he said in a press conference here today.

