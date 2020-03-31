Singapore to help retrenched Malaysian workers find jobs

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government is assisting retrenched workers including Malaysians whose employers’ businesses have been badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis, the ministry of manpower said.

The ministry said it is able to help link the affected workers up with prospective employers who are looking to fill vacancies.

Speaking at a press conference by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Covid-19,

its minister Josephine Teo said arrangements have been made should these workers prefer to stay on in Singapore and are looking for a change of employer.

She said some Malaysian workers affected by the movement control order (MCO) have decided to leave Singapore.

The ministry had previously said the MCO had impacted not only Malaysian work pass holders but also Singapore’s own citizens as well as permanent residents who commute daily from Malaysia.

“By now some of these workers miss home or they have other reasons to have to rejoin their families back in Malaysia,” Teo said.

She noted that some of them intend to come back to Singapore to work in the future.

“For these types of workers, we have worked out with the employers to make available unpaid leave. This arrangement has been ongoing.

“If there is still a requirement for the Stay Home Notice (SHN), then they have to serve that too,” she said.

SHN requires a person to remain in their place of residence at all times during the 14-day period.

The MCO, which was supposed to end today, has been extended to April 14.



