PETALING JAYA: The home ministry today warned that stern action will be taken against those who shield attendees of a tabligh gathering held last month from authorities, as the government seeks to screen the remaining participants for Covid-19.

Its minister Hamzah Zainudin, however, did not elaborate on the type of action.

“Just, wait and see tomorrow,” he said at a press conference.

Also present was Inspector-General of Police Hamid Bador.

