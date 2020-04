PUTRAJAYA: There have been two Covid-19 related deaths in Malaysia in the last 24 hours, with 142 new cases reported.

The latest casualties, aged 80 and 62, push the total deaths to 45.

On a more positive note, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced 108 recoveries, the highest so far in the country, pushing the total number of patients who recovered to 645.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA