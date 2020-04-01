32 new cases in Sarawak bring total to 188

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 32 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to188.

State disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said all 32 patients have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Thirty-one are from Kuching and one from Samarahan.

“Most of them had come forward for screening at the youth and sports complex in Kuching,” he told a press conference here.

He said 2,228 people had undergone screening at the complex since March 21 and 1,160 samples had been taken. Of these, 49 had tested positive, 771 tested negative and the rest were waiting for laboratory results.

There are also 66 new persons under investigation (PUI).

The death toll remains at eight.

Uggah said the National Security Council has classified Kuching as a red zone with 118 positive cases reported so far.

Kota Samarahan, Simunjan, Serian, Sri aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Matu, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Lawas have been classified as orange zones, with only one to 20 positive cases reported in each of the districts.

There have been no positive cases in Bau, Lundu, Asajaya, Saratok, Pusa, Kabong, Maradong, Julau, Pakan, Kanowit, Selangau, Tatau, Sebauh, Dalat, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Marudi, Subis, Beluru, Telang Usan, Kapit, Belaga, Song, Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu and Tebedu, which have been classiified as green zones.

“I urge the people not to return to their villages so that districts classified as green zones will remain free from the virus,” he said, adding that the state government has banned all travel between districts.

Only those with valid reasons are allowed to travel between districts, including workers in essential services or on official duty, or in the case of a death, family members who are sick and those required to go for medical appointments.

