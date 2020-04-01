Court okays MCO remand proceedings at police stations

PUTRAJAYA: All remand proceedings normally held in courts will be shifted to the police stations where suspects are held for the duration of the movement control order (MCO).

Federal Court chief registrar Ahmad Terriruddin Mohd Salleh, in a letter to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor, said Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat had no objection to the move.

However, the approval came with several conditions.

“Court officials must be given early notice and their safety including that of lawyers must be guaranteed,” Terriruddin said in the letter sighted by FMT.

He said the right of suspects to be represented during remand proceedings should not be denied, either.

“The police must also adhere to the health ministry’s Covid-19 guidelines that are issued from time to time,” he said.

