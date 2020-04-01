Graft trials of Ku Nan, Isa Samad postponed again due to virus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM2 million corruption trial of ex-minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, scheduled for continued hearing today, was vacated again due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim said the High Court told her yesterday that the matter had been fixed for mention before trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on April 17.

“Parties will meet on April 17 to fix new trial dates,” she added.

Tengku Adnan’s trial is at the defence stage with the accused having completed his testimony.

He is accused of receiving money from businessman Chai Kin Kong, who was Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd’s director, despite knowing that Chai’s companies had dealings with the federal territories ministry which was under him at the time.

Tengku Adnan also faces another corruption charge amounting to RM1 million, but that trial has been postponed indefinitely.

Tengku Adnan, the Putrajaya MP, was charged with receiving money from businessman Tan Eng Boon to approve an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the industrial plot ratio of a piece of land in Kuala Lumpur.

Julia said the prosecution had filed an appeal in the Federal Court following a Court of Appeal ruling that disqualified judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali from presiding over the case.

Meanwhile, former Felda chairman Isa Samad’s graft trial in the High Court, earlier fixed to continue on April 8, has been pushed to April 21.

“The new date was fixed by the court,” said Salehuddin Saidin, the lead counsel for Isa.

In Isa’s case, parties were scheduled to make oral submissions today before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali after the close of the prosecution’s case.

The prosecution closed its case on Jan 14 after calling in 15 witnesses.

Isa, 71, is charged with one count of criminal breach of trust and nine counts of receiving bribes of more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd.



