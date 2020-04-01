Kelantan MB, exco members donate 2 months salary to fund

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan state executive council (exco) today decided that the menteri besar, his deputy and all exco members will give two months of their salary to the Tabung Serambi Mekah to fight Covid-19.

Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob said apart from the salary contribution, the state government had also decided to give RM20,000 to every state assemblyman through their service centres to help the needy.

“These decisions reflect the state government leadership’s commitment to help ease the burden of the people at this time,” he said in a statement here tonight.



