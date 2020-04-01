KL crime rate drops 57% during first two weeks of MCO

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur cops say the crime rate in the city dropped by 57.4% of the normal threshold during the first phase of the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to 31.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the city’s crime index had dropped to 184, more than half the usual threshold of 432 before the MCO.

Police, with the help of the armed forces, have been mounting patrols and roadblocks throughout the city to ensure people stay at home to prevent the spread of the disease.

These checks are believed to be a deterrent to criminals.

Mazlan said 105 investigation papers have been opened and 194 people, aged between 16 to 86, were arrested during the MCO. They included 67 foreigners.

Mazlan said the individuals had gone against the MCO and did not cooperate or comply with police officers, with some giving unreasonable excuses.

“As many as 64 people have been charged in court,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan also advised people against spreading fake information online, warning that harsher action will be taken against individuals found doing so.

Penang police chief Sahabudin Abd Manan said last week that there was a drop in the crime rate in the state since the MCO took effect, with an average of three to five cases a day.

He said there had been virtually no serious crimes reported in the state to date, adding that the expected figure per day was about 12 daily.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal previously also said crime in the district had dropped by half in the five days of the MCO.

He estimated that crime had dropped by 40-50%.



