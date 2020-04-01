Sungai Lui villagers fear the worst after 2-week lockdown

PETALING JAYA: The main worry of villagers in seven kampungs in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, the second area placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO), is not food but how they will sustain themselves once the order is lifted.

For now, they are getting sufficient dry food supplies from the welfare department.

But Khadijah Baharuddin, a mother of two, said most of the villagers were daily wage earners.

“For now, we are more worried about our incomes and how we will fare after the EMCO,” she added.

She said although villagers could not go out to meet each other, they still kept in touch through WhatsApp.

The government placed seven villages in Sungai Lui, including two Orang Asli villages, under the EMCO following 71 positive Covid-19 cases among 274 residents of the Maahad Tahfiz AnNabawiyyah at Batu 23 Sungai Lui.

Mohd Razak Jalaluddin, the head of four villages from Kampung Batu 21 to Kampung Batu 24, said the authorities conducted a disinfection operation at the main roads of Batu 21 until Batu 23, near the tahfiz school.

Razak told FMT the villagers were doing well and had enough food aid.

“The food given is dry food such as rice, biscuits, sardines and flour which is delivered by welfare department workers and volunteers once in two days.

“The food packages are delivered from door to door, to every village including the Orang Asli villages,” he told FMT.

He said he and several volunteers had distributed the food packages up until 3am last night.

He also said the cooperation from the Orang Asli folk was very good.

Khadijah said on the first day, she had had trouble getting the food aid as she lives far from the main roads where the food packages were being distributed.

“My parents who live near the main roads had to get it for me.”

However, after she went with some neighbours to inform welfare department officials, the food packages were delivered to her door.



