Bukit Aman to tighten MCO as compliance still unsatisfactory

PETALING JAYA: Police say they will continue efforts to tighten the movement control order (MCO) to get full compliance throughout the country.

Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department director Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said this was because there were still those who refused to comply with the MCO.

He said when questioned, the excuses they gave included going out to buy bread, water and cigarettes at 11pm, even though they were aware that shops close at 8pm and the public are not allowed outside their homes after 10pm.

“People must comply with the MCO to help curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told reporters at the PJS 2 toll plaza here last night.

Acryl Sani also said the police were serious about the MCO and wanted everyone to comply with it.

“We are now fighting something which cannot be seen, and we cannot relax our efforts to bring the number of cases down to zero,” he said.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police had identified several locations in the district which were “red zones” where there were still people who refused to comply with the MCO.

He said these include Taman Medan, Taman Dato Harun, Ara Damansara and Damansara Damai,

“Before 10pm, police will advise and issue warnings for the public not to leave their homes. After that, if there are still people who refuse to comply, we will arrest them,” he said.

