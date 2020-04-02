Cops can ask for electricity, water bill to verify address

SHAH ALAM: Police may ask for electricity and water bills to verify that an individual is travelling within a 10km radius from his or her place of residence, the Selangor contingent police headquarters said.

Spokesman Ismail Muslim told a press conference the new restrictions under phase 2 of the movement control order (MCO) prohibit movement beyond a 10km radius for essential services such as buying food, medicine or supplements and also getting healthcare services.

He those travelling for official work purposes must provide a letter of approval by the head of department, or employer if asked by enforcement authorities.

Those who must travel within a location of infection or between two different locations of infection must request for a letter by the head of the nearest police station to the place of residence.

Ismail said those found flouting the restrictions may be fined not more than RM1,000 or mayl be sentenced to not more than six months or both, upon conviction.

More to come



