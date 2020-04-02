Hold SPM exam next year instead, says education NGO

PETALING JAYA: The Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE) said rescheduling the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia to November-December following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) could pose a problem for students in the north-eastern states because of floods.

Its secretary Tunku Munawirah Putra today suggested that the exam be moved to next year instead.

While the extension of the academic year was “inevitable” as public health was more important, she said, there could be a problem in scheduling examinations, especially the SPM.

The education ministry had earlier announced that major examinations hade been rescheduled following the extension of the MCO.

The SPM written exams scheduled from Oct 5 to Oct 14 (phase one) and Nov 2 to Nov 19 (phase two) have been moved to Nov 16 until Dec 7.

Tunku Munawirah said students might face difficulty in sitting for the exam because of the floods problem in the north-eastern states. She suggested it be moved to next year instead.

“It is inevitable that we delay the national exams scheduled in 2020. Every country in the world is grappling with the situation,” she said.



