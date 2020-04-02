LHDN to reopen stamp duty counters nationwide

PETALING JAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) today announced that stamp duty counters at 34 of its branches will resume operations tomorrow.

In a statement today, it said a maximum of five or 10 people would be allowed to use the stamp duty counters at any given time depending on the size of the LHDN office.

Each person will only be allowed to process three applications.

The counters will be open from 8am to 12pm in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Selangor, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The working hours in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are from 8am to 12pm, Sunday to Thursday.

However, stamp duty counters at the Revenue Service Center and Urban Transformation Centre in Johor will remain closed until the end of the movement control order (MCO).

Stamp duty payers, companies or agencies without an urgent need to process stamp duties have been asked to postpone their applications until the end of the MCO.

LHDN has provided an extension of until April 30 for all assessment fees and stamp duties, including compound fees, which should have been paid from March 18 to April 29. No penalties will be incurred.



