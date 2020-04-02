Sabah family rescued after being lost in swamp may now face action under MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Six members of a family rescued after going missing in some swamps have now landed themselves in more trouble.

They are now being investigated for breaching the movement control order (MCO) in Tuaran near here.

The six, including a married couple, had gone to hunt for clams at a swampy area at Jalan Kayu Madang last night. They, however, got lost on their way back home.

Tuaran police chief Hamizi Halim said following a report from concerned family members today, a search team made up of personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service Department, Civil Defence Force and Rela was sent to the area.

They found the missing group, aged between 16 and 59, at 9am today.

Hamizi said the group had been sent to nearby Kampung Bukit Payung for a health test.

“We are now looking into whether they had violated the MCO,” he said, adding they will submit their investigation papers soon.

Meanwhile, in Sabah’s east coast Lahad Datu district, police detained a man and his son who defied the MCO to sell smuggled cigarettes yesterday.

Lahad Datu police chief Nasri Mansor said following a tip-off, his men spotted the duo, aged 15 and 34, roaming behind the Lahad Datu fish market.

“When we arrested them, they said they were aware of the MCO but decided to sell the cigarettes anyway to earn some money,” he said.



