Allow Malaysians in Singapore to return, pleads Johor Bahru MP

PETALING JAYA: An MP has urged Putrajaya to allow Malaysians in Singapore to return following the republic’s decision today to close schools and most workplaces for a month from April 7 due to Covid-19.

In a statement, Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir said Singapore’s decision will affect Malaysians in the country who will not be able to work.

“But those who return must go through a strict screening process and mandatory quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Malaysia. They need to be placed at quarantine centres set up by the government.”

In the event there are insufficient quarantine centres, Akmal said the government must study the use of other assets, including community halls and schools, as quarantine centres.

“At the same time, the government should review the Prihatin Nasional (stimulus) package so that it is more inclusive.”

This, he said, included giving cash aid to Malaysians in Singapore paid daily wages and earning less than RM4,000 a month.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said today the country will close schools and most workplaces, except for essential services and key economic sectors, for a month to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The country has seen a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, with more than 1,000 infections recorded so far and five deaths.



