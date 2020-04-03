Another man arrested for jogging at Penang park

GEORGE TOWN: A 53-year-old factory engineer has been arrested for jogging at a city council park in Bayan Lepas today, just a few days after a doctor was charged with violating the movement control order (MCO) in force now until April 14.

In the 7.30am incident at Linear Park in Sungai Ara, the man was apparently alerted thrice to go back home by patrolling policemen but refused to do so. He was subsequently arrested.

Southwest district police chief A Anbalagan said the man had told police that he wanted to jog to the market 500m away in his sports attire.

“We have arrested 29 people in the district to date and have repeatedly advised the public to stay at home during the MCO. Yet, people still break the law. And, sadly, these are educated folks,” he said.

Anbalagan said the prosecutors’ office had given the go-ahead to charge the man for obstructing the policeman in carrying out his duties under the Penal Code and also under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

He said the man was under the care of the police now and would be charged in court on Monday.

The first offence carries a two-year jail term or RM10,000 fine upon conviction, while the second carries a RM1,000 fine or six-month jail term.

On Monday, a 61-year-old cardiologist had pleaded not guilty to a similar charge of jogging at the Youth Park near George Town.



