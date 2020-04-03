Donate fruits, vege or meat, Zoo Negara appeals to public

KUALA LUMPUR: Zoo Negara needs more donations in the form of food, such as meat, vegetables and fruits, to ensure adequate food supply during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Its zoology officer, Wan Noor Hayati Wan Ab Aziz, said this was because the food had previously been obtained through ticket sales, venue rentals, company sponsorships and public donations.

“The main food, namely meat, vegetables and fruits, are needed in large quantities to feed the herbivorous and carnivorous animals in the zoo.

“We welcome any donation at this time,” she told Bernama when met after receiving donations from Tesco Malaysia and Maruki Ramen restaurant, through the Kembara Kitchen, here today.

Those who wish to donate raw materials can contact the zoo via email at [email protected] or visit https://www.zoonegaramalaysia.my/adopt.html for cash donations.



