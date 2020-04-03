ERL to suspend services over low ridership

KUALA LUMPUR: Effective tomorrow, the Express Rail Link (ERL) is suspending all rail services for the remainder of the movement control order (MCO) due to the low ridership numbers over the past eight days.

ERL in a statement today said the Covid-19 pandemic had completely halted all air travel and closed almost all offices and services, resulting in virtually no air travellers and limited commuters using ERL’s services.

“The company has consulted with the relevant authorities and decided to temporarily suspend its services for this period.

“ERL will continue to provide services to its passengers once the MCO is lifted,” it said.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused and advised passengers to make alternative arrangements for transportation.

It also advised passengers to submit unused tickets for a refund through its customer enquiry.

For further details and updates, visit www.KLIAekspres.com, KLIA Ekspres Facebook or call Customer Enquiry at 03-2267 8000 (Monday to Friday 8.30am-6pm local time).



