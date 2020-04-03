Woman claims trial after calling cop ‘idiot’ at PJ roadblock

PETALING JAYA: A 43-year-old woman claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here today to scolding a police officer on duty at a roadblock in Kota Damansara on Tuesday.

Tong Poh Kim was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act with disrespecting policeman Izuan Hashim Nor Hamzah by calling him an “idiot”.

If found guilty, she faces a maximum fine of RM100.

Tong, who works as a sales manager, was also slapped with another charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code of obstructing Izuan from discharging his official duty.

If convicted, she faces a two-year jail term, a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both.

Magistrate Nurshahirah Abdul Salim allowed Tong bail of RM4,000 with one surety for each charge. She also set May 14 for next mention.

Tong was arrested on March 31 after shouting “You are all idiots” at the officers conducting a roadblock at Jalan Persiaran Surian as part of the movement control order.

Police said she was trying to provoke officers at the scene.

