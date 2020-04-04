46 cases of fake news being investigated, says minister

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has opened 46 investigation papers into fake news about the Covid-19 crisis, and two more involving offensive elements.

Communications minister Saifuddin Abdullah said most of the cases were recorded on Facebook (37), followed by Twitter (7), WhatsApp (3) and website (1).

“We also have 24 cases under active investigation at the monitoring, suspect identification and forensic analysis stage. Apart from that, MCMC has charged eight people in court while five others have been issued warning notices, he said.

“This is not a good figure as we are in the midst of tackling the Covid-19 issue. Every day, our ministry’s swift response team also has to deny five or six cases of fake news going viral on social media,” he said.

Saifuddin said he had also informed the finance ministry to classify media personnel under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry as frontline staff because they too “go down to the ground and are exposed to risks” just like that health and security personnel.

The minister also spoke about slow internet access being experienced in households. He said all the 13 telecommunications companies were working to improve services.

He said there had been a sudden surge in home usage as most people had to stay in and work from home.

Saifuddin, who is MP for Indera Mahkota, was on a constituency visit today to hand over supplies to the needy and frontline workers.

