All Malaysians returning home will undergo quarantine, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said all Malaysians returning home will face a 14-day quarantine.

He added there were 90 quarantine centres nationwide to accommodate 40,000 Malaysians. As such, there were enough beds for any additional cases.

He further said since March 19, a total of 4,933 people have been placed under quarantine.

Yesterday, 1,188 people were quarantined. Out of that number, 711 had arrived at the KLIA airport.

Prior to this, Malaysians returning from overseas were allowed to self-isolate at home but the government has decided to impose tougher measures beginning yesterday as some were found to be flouting the condition.

“Passengers who want to go to Sabah and Sarawak will not be quarantined before they leave. But upon their return, they will undergo quarantine,” he said.

He also addressed fake news surrounding the quarantine centres which stated that passengers were transported from airports by prison trucks and buses.

“That is not true because all the passengers were taken by buses. Their baggage was brought by trucks,” he explained.

He also denied that quarantine centres in Sabah were in a poor condition, stating that was far from the truth.

As of April 3, 184 investigation papers had been opened by the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on fake news items.

“Out of that, 20 cases are being charged in court,” said Ismail.

The government, he warned, is serious in taking stern action against fake news and will not “spare anyone” involved in spreading fake news.

Ismail also assured parents that college students at the various campuses are being looked after well by the higher education ministry.

“We understand some parents are concerned about their children. The government gives an assurance that their welfare is being taken care of.”

Ismail said yesterday, police detained 413 people for flouting the movement control order (MCO), which he said is a reduction of 21.8% when compared to the 524 arrested the day before.

Yesterday, 380 were remanded, 33 given police bail and 362 charged in court.

“There is a drop in the number of people being arrested. I hope this trend continues,” Ismail said.

Police and the armed forces mounted 731 roadblocks and checked 426,764 vehicles yesterday. Another 26,202 spot checks were conducted.

He also said Ops Sanitasi was carried out to disinfect 426 areas in 11 states. This included 38,000 public housing apartments in high-risk areas.

So far, 3,333 people have been confirmed with Covid-19, with 53 deaths.



