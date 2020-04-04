Cops arrest MBSA councillor, 3 friends playing badminton during MCO

SHAH ALAM: A Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) member and his three friends were arrested by police for violating the movement control order (MCO) while playing badminton at a community hall in Section 23, Shah Alam.

Head of the Selangor police’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Mohd Ismail Muslim said the four individuals were arrested today after the matter was highlighted on Facebook.

He told reporters that police had applied to remand the four for further investigation.

The arrests were made under Rule 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2020.

Ismail said MBSA may also take “internal action” against the councillor.

Earlier, it was reported that the councillor had ordered the MBSA hall at the Azalea 9, Zone 9, to be opened to allow him to play badminton with three of his friends.

Ismail also reminded the public to adhere to the MCO, saying that action could be taken against those loitering outside their houses.

“Areas outside the house are considered as public areas and people should not be there for no apparent reason.

“Exercising and playing badminton are prohibited and people cannot be outside of the house, especially those living in apartments,” he said.



