Covid-19 death toll now 57, 150 more cases

PUTRAJAYA: The death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia continues to increase with four more casualties recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 150 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 3,483.

Of the 150, 80 are linked to the Sri Petaling mosque gathering in late February.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said 99 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), 55 of whom need respiratory assistance.

On a more positive note, 88 more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 915, 26.7% of the total amount of cases.

