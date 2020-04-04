Educational TV shows to help students learn during MCO

PETALING JAYA: The education ministry has joined hands with the communication and multimedia ministry to create educational TV programme slots to help students get access to learning material during the movement control order (MCO).

The education ministry said the TV programme is an effort to provide an alternative platform for students to learn, aside from the online learning. The programme will be streamed at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM)

“Through this collaboration, the education ministry provides a suitable learning programme to be broadcast by RTM.

“Thus, students who do not have access to the internet will not miss out and can still follow the teaching and learning process (PdP) at home through television,” it said in a statement.

The programme will begin on Monday on RTM’s Okey TV channel. It will initially be broadcast for two hours daily throughout the MCO period from 9am to 10am and 1pm to 2pm.

The slot is also free to access through 110 MyFreeview TV, Astro channel 146 and Astro NJOI.

The ministry hoped the effort will be fully utilised by students, teachers and parents to ensure the learning process can continue to be effective and exciting even under these challenging conditions.

