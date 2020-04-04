Johor immigration prepares for influx from Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: Immigration officials are anticipating a higher number of Malaysians returning home from Singapore within the next two weeks as a month-long shutdown comes into force in the republic to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johor immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said the department is more than ready to cope with the expected higher influx and all entry points into the state are operating as usual.

“We are expecting a higher number of returning Malaysians from April 1-14 compared to March 18-31 as Singapore is implementing tighter measures, particularly for Malaysians working in the republic,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced tighter precautionary measures for a month. Most workplaces, schools and pre-schools will be closed for a month, beginning on Tuesday (April 7).

A small number of Malaysians have begun to make their way home by walking from the Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore.

College student Hubert Teo Jun Wei, 19, said he decided to return home to Taman Megah Ria in Masai here after finding out that the republic was tightening its precautionary measures in the fight against Covid-19.

“It is better for me to go home rather than stay in Singapore, just to be on the safe side,” said the digital marketing student, who took about 20 minutes on foot to cross the Johor Causeway.

Another Malaysian, who works at a restaurant in Tampines, Syafika Mohamad, 25, said she would discuss with her employer on whether she would have to return home or continue to work.

“The restaurant I work with is not involved in the shutdown as it is part of the essential services,” she explained.



