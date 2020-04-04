KOTA KINABALU: There will be no Ramadan bazaars in Sabah due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Covid-19 Command Centre today said Ramadan bazaars and other outdoor market activities, such as Tamu and farmers’ market, would not be allowed during the movement control order (MCO), ending on April 14.

Other states that have prohibited the month-long Ramadan bazaars include Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan.

The state issued a reminder that all supermarkets, grocery stores, restaurants and delivery services would only be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm daily.

Fresh markets will continue to observe the 6am to 2pm operation hours. Fast food joints will operate from 9am to 6pm.

All private vehicles, e-hailing services and essential transport services would be allowed only from 6am to 6pm daily.

No limitation had been set for ro-ro ferry and train services.

The state government has extended operational hours for petrol stations from 6am to 2pm previously to 6am to 6pm now.

Car and bike workshops are allowed to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am to 2pm.

Only three vehicle workshops are allowed to operate in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Penampang, Tuaran, Beaufort, Ranau, Papar, Sipitang, Tenom and Kudat. In other districts, only two are allowed.

For motorcycle repairs, only two workshops are allowed to open in every local government area.

Pet shops are only allowed to operate from 8am to 2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Food and health manufacturing factories are allowed to operate daily from 8am to 5pm.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



