Penang reps, including those from opposition, give 30% from pay to Covid-19 fund

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s 40 assemblymen, including the chief minister, will have 30% of their salaries deducted and donated to the state Covid-19 fund.

A joint statement by the backbenchers and opposition leader today also revealed that state executive council members had also donated a month’s salary to the same fund on March 27.

“We would like to thank the chief minister for an additional RM30,000 in allocations in Covid-19 aid for all our constituencies so that we can buy face masks for the community as well,” the statement read.

As of Jan 1, 2016, the Penang CM earns RM14,175 a month and assemblymen receive RM11,250. The opposition leader receives an additional allowance of RM3,000.

The speaker of the assembly, who is currently held by a non-assemblyman, receives RM12,101. It is not known if he has taken a pay cut.

There are currently 35 Pakatan Harapan reps in the assembly, of which 19 are from the DAP, 14 from PKR and two from Amanah.

Two PPBM reps have pledged confidence and support to the ruling state coalition, while three members remain in the opposition.

The opposition bench consists of two BN reps and one PAS rep.

Recently, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet members decided to take a two-month pay cut to be channelled to the national Covid-19 fund.

