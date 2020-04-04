Relax your rules, pay for Covid-19 tests, insurance industry urged

KUALA LUMPUR: The insurance industry should consider reimbursing patients for Covid-19 testing, particularly for those admitted for treatment and procedures at private hospitals.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) president Dr Kuljit Singh said currently insurance companies refused to provide reimbursement for Covid-19 testing if the admission is not related to the pandemic.

“Hospitals and doctors are worried that if this test is not covered by the insurance, there will be a potential risk to the patient and healthcare workers.

“We appeal to the insurance industry to take this seriously to protect their clients and healthcare workers.

“We hope, like every other industry, the insurance companies will relax some of their norms in terms of Covid-19 testing,” he said in a statement today.

Kuljit said currently the Covid-19 test costs between RM300 and RM600 in most private hospitals.

“It’s a small price to pay but the potential outcomes can be significant,” he added.



