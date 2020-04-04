RM5.63 bil BPN aid payout to start from April 6

PETALING JAYA: The first of two payments of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) for households and singles will be made from Monday.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, in a statement today, said that the payments under the first phase will involve an allocation of RM 5.63 billion, benefiting 8.3 million recipients.

He said the payment period for phase one is between April 6 to 12 for B40 recipients and April 13 to 15 for M40 recipients.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved, especially the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) for speeding up the BPN payment process to those who need it,” he said.

Cash payment will be made after the end of the movement control order (MCO) to BPN recipients who don’t have a bank account.

Recipients with bank accounts in Sabah and Sarawak’s rural areas will receive the aid according to the payment schedule. Those without them will receive the BPN aid together with phase three of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) 2020 payment.

To ensure the financial aid is received by those who need it, a review process for new applications and appeals will be made available.

Payments for successful appeals will be made in May.

For B40 groups, RM1,600 will be given to households with a monthly income of RM4,000 and below. RM1,000 will be paid in April and RM600 in May.

RM800 will be given to B40 singles with a monthly income of RM2,000 and below. RM500 will be paid in April and RM300 in May.

M40 groups will receive less with RM1,000 aid for households with income ranging from RM4,001 to RM8,000 and RM500 for singles with income ranging from RM2,001 to RM4,000. The aid will be paid equally in April and May.



