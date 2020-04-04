Sarawak records 1 more death from Covid-19, total now 10

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded one more death from Covid-19, bringing the total to 10.

The latest victim is a 56-year-old man from Kampung Demak Baru. He died at the Sarawak General Hospital yesterday.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on March 30 and tested positive for the virus on April 1.

Sarawak’s Tourism Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said 15 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 254 cases in the state since the first three cases were reported on March 13.

All patients are currently being treated at Sarawak General Hospital.

“A total of 70 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) were reported, making the total 1,579 cases.

“Of these, 1,135 people had tested negative while 190 are still waiting for lab test results,” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier, it was reported that several Sarawak ministers were ordered to undergo 14 days’ quarantine after attending a meeting with a positive Covid-19 case on March 27.

Among them were Housing and Local Government Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Chief Minister Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Sarawak disaster management committee chairman, Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also the deputy chief minister, and Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Fatimah Abdullah.

None of them have tested positive or shown symptoms of the virus.

It was reported that Assistant Transport Minister Dr Jerip Susil and Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang had tested positive for the virus.

Karim, who represented Uggah, said the highest rate of the infection is in the southern part of the state.

“Kuching and Samarahan had recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state because a lot of people who live there travel to and fro to buy their daily needs.”

He advised the people to abide by the orders given by the government to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

He also said police had arrested 20 people yesterday for flouting the movement control order (MCO) in the state.

“A total of 26 people were charged in court yesterday,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



