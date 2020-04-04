Selangor police to fit sanitising tunnels at HQs

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police will be providing sanitising tunnels at state and district police headquarters to protect personnel on patrol and in enforcing the movement control order (MCO), as well as for visitors.

Selangor contingent spokesman Ismail Muslim said an application to purchase the equipment had been made and approval was awaited from Bukit Aman.

“The department has applied for allocation to purchase 10 sanitising tunnels to protect our personnel. It will be located at Selangor district and state headquarters.

“The move was made as Selangor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases,” he told a press conference, here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail said police had closed 34 alternative roads in eight districts used by the public to avoid roadblocks during the MCO period.

He said the police are also monitoring other alternative routes used by road users and would close the roads if the people are still not complying with the order.



