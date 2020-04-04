Some shops allowed to reopen in mainland Penang

BUTTERWORTH: Some shops in Seberang Perai will be permitted to operate for limited periods, beginning Monday.

Seberang Perai mayor Rozali Mohamud said hardware shops, agriculture and industrial machinery spare part shops, shops dealing with agricultural input, food outlets and animal care shops were allowed to operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, from 8am to 2pm.

“Hardware shops and those dealing in agriculture and industrial machinery spare parts are also allowed to operate in emergency situations which require immediate repairs,” he said.

The city council (MBSP) will take action against other traders who continue to operate their businesses, including revoking their licences with immediate effect, while the police will take action under existing laws.

Rozali also said Ramadan bazaars in Seberang Perai will also not be allowed to operate but consumers are encouraged to place online orders and sellers can make their deliveries.



