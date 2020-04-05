24 arrested for buying nasi lemak in wee hours of morning

GEORGE TOWN: A group of 24 people queuing up to buy nasi lemak at Balik Pulau here in the wee hours of the morning have been arrested for violating government-issued stay at home orders.

Police said in the 2am incident, patrolling cops spotted a large crowd on the side of a kampung house in rural Mukim 3, Sungai Pinang.

Upon inspection, police found a group of 22 people making a beeline for nasi lemak, breaching advice on social distancing by being in close proximity with others and the movement control order (MCO).

Southwest district police chief A Anbalagan said the patrolling cops then ordered them to disperse but they refused to do so.

“The traders had also clearly gone against orders to close shop by 8pm daily,” he said.

They were then rounded up and brought to the Balik Pulau police station. Those arrested included the two traders, both men, aged 22 and 24.

The rest arrested included two women, he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life, which carries six months jail’ or a fine if convicted.

They are also being investigated under Rule 11 (1) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a RM1,000 fine or jail time.

Anbalagan said 11 people who were women and adolescents have been remanded for two days until April 6, while 13 others have been remanded for three days until April 7.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



