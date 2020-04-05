3 Malaysians among 75 new cases in S’pore

SINGAPORE: Three Malaysians are among 75 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, the republic’s health ministry announced today.

One of the Malaysian patients is an imported case involving a 32-year-old man who is a work pass holder. The other two are women working in public healthcare.

One is a 24-year-old female porter at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the other a 20-year-old female healthcare assistant at Sengkang General Hospital.

The 75 new cases comprise six imported and 69 local cases, and bring the total positive cases in the republic to 1,189.

Singapore had earlier today reported another death, bringing the number of fatalities to six.

Four more new clusters were identified: Sungei Tengah Lodge at the Old Choa Chu Kang Road, Toh Guan Dormitory at Toh Guan Road East, Cochrane Lodge II at Admiralty Road West, and The Orange Ballroom at Geylang Road.

Updating on the condition of confirmed cases, the health ministry said 15 more cases of Covid-19 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing to 297 the total number of full recoveries.

Of the 500 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 26 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 386 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

As at noon today, MOH has identified 16,910 close contacts who have been quarantined.

