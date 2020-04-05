5 ministers under quarantine but we’re still functioning, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government administration has not been affected although five state Cabinet members, including two deputy chief ministers, have been ordered to self-quarantine at home, said Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg today.

He said advancements in communication technology enabled all the affected ministers to carry out their duties although they had to abide by the 14-day quarantine after being found to have close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

“We (Abang Johari and the quarantined ministers) still keep in touch using technology. We may be at different places but we still get the job done,” he told a press conference after presenting food aid to rural folks in Miri, north Sarawak.

The ministers under quarantine are Deputy Chief Minister I Douglas Uggah Embas; Deputy Chief Minister II Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Utility Minister Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Fatimah Abdullah; and Local Government and Housing Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Abang Johari had earlier said that Assistant Transport Minister Dr Jerip Susil was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive and was receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

