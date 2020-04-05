94 ventilators arriving from Shanghai tonight

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said today 94 ventilators for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients will be arriving from Shanghai at Kuala Lumpur International Airport tonight.

In a Facebook posting this evening, Wee said the government had previously ordered the ventilators from China, and their production had been expedited after negotiations with Chinese authorities.

“These machines will save many lives from Covid-19 and bring some much-needed relief to our medical professionals,” Wee said.

The ventilators will be used at Intensive Care Units of major hospitals for patients with respiratory problems caused by the Covid-19 virus.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that 99 patients were currently treated in ICU, with 48 cases needing respiratory assistance.

Wee thanked Malaysia’s ambassador to China, Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin, the Malaysian consulate-general in Shanghai, MASkargo and the Chinese government.

Covid-19 has infected a total of 3,662 people with 2,596 being treated and 1,001 recoveries. So far, 61 people have died of the disease.

