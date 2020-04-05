All farming and fishing activities allowed during MCO

PUTRAJAYA: All activities related to farming and fishing, including factories, are allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO) as the nation needs food.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there had been some confusion over this.

“(They are asking) if any farming activities are allowed. Can they go fishing? They can,” he said at a press conference here.

He said even shops selling fertilisers and essential equipment, needed for farming and fishing, are allowed to stay open.

“Our citizens depend on food. They are allowed to stay open,” he said, adding that transport of food was also allowed to operate as usual.

On a news report that Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa was unhappy that the Selayang wholesale market was not following social distancing rules and not dispensing hand sanitisers, Ismail said the army and police will be placed there to ensure this was done.

On congestion in prisons being aggravated by the high number of Malaysians being detained for flouting the MCO, Ismail said the police, prisons director-general and the Attorney-General Chambers will discuss the issue.

Prisons director-general Zulkifli Omar had suggested to the judiciary that judges utilise the Offenders Compulsory Attendance Act 1954 to order MCO offenders to do compulsory community work, instead of sending them to jail.

Zulkifli had raised concerns that the old inmates and others, including prison staff, could be infected by the Covid-19 virus.

Ismail also corrected his statement yesterday that the country had prepared 90 quarantine centres to hold 40,000 Malaysians returning from overseas. He said there were actually 551 such centres nationwide.

He further revealed the army and police had started using drones to monitor movement in high-risk areas.

Yesterday, police detained 368 people for flouting MCO rules to stay at home, compared with 413 detained the day before.

“This shows a drop of 11%,” Ismail said, adding that those interfering in police work in carrying out their duties will be charged under the Penal Code, which may carry more severe punishment.

Yesterday, the police and army held 745 roadblocks, with an additional 4,399 spot checks. They carried out checks on 331,839 vehicles.

“I appeal to all to cooperate with police. Don’t stop them from carrying out their duties or criticise them,” he said, adding that they were manning the roadblocks despite the rain or sunshine.

Yesterday, public sanitisation was carried out at 83 places, 41 in Johor and the remainder in Kuala Lumpur. They included religious premises, supermarkets and 32,268 units of public housing.

Ismail again reassured Malaysians there was enough food for all and to report any price hike in food or products to the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry.

“We do not want anyone to make use of this opportunity to raise prices,” he added.

Those areas placed under the Enhanced MCO — in Hulu Langat, Simpang Renggam and Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur — have been told to contact their nearest EMCO centres for baby milk or diapers.

He said the people in charge may not be aware that a home may have children.

