Covid-19 doesn’t spread through food, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today there is no indication that Covid-19 could be spread through food.

Hisham said this when asked about public concern for their safety after an employee at an eatery was confirmed to be infected.

“We have not heard of the virus spreading through food, but most importantly if one of the workers is tested positive, we have to screen the close contacts in the restaurant,” he said at his daily press briefing.

Earlier today it was reported that the food takeaway service at the Ikea showroom in Tebrau, Johor, had been closed temporarily after one of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Ikea said it was informed of the diagnosis on April 1 and had been working closely with public health officials.

