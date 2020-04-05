Death toll climbs to 61 as 179 more cases reported

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported four more deaths related to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 61.

A total of 179 new cases were also reported, pushing the number of patients so far to 3,662.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 99 patients were currently treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 48 cases needing respiratory assistance.

He said 90 patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged so far to 1005.

The latest casualties involve four men aged between 53 and 72 in Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah. Three of them suffered chronic illnesses.

“It is vital that the public give honest and accurate information on close contacts with positive cases or their travel history.

“There is one positive case who had a history of travel to Italy, case 1580. To date, from this cluster, 37 people have tested positive for Covid-19 with five deaths including cases 1031, 1032, 1006, 2850 and 2210,” he said.

This cluster, he said had spread to the third generation.

